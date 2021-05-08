Prepare to evacuate ‘at a moment’s notice,’ Fort Simpson told

Residents of Fort Simpson should be ready to evacuate “at a moment’s notice,” village officials said shortly before 10:30am on Saturday as water levels reached 13.9 metres.

At 7:30am on Saturday, the village began evacuating long-term care home residents as the melting Mackenzie and Liard rivers pushed water levels higher.

Village officials are providing updates every half hour via Facebook. If the water reaches 14 metres, a siren will sound for two minutes alerting residents and evacuation registration will begin.

According to the village’s plan, water levels reaching 14 metres will also trigger a state of emergency.

At 15 metres, a full evacuation of the island is planned. People without vehicles should head to the recreation centre for transport.

Video shared by residents showed river water breaking the Mackenzie’s banks and covering local roads.

An evacuation registration centre opened at 9am at the village recreation centre. Anyone isolating was asked to call the centre at (867) 695-3300.

More: Fort Simpson’s flooding precautions

Last night the village said in a separate Facebook update that “residents should be prepared for a potential evacuation.”

Meanwhile, Chief Stanley Sanguez of Jean Marie River told NNSL “half the airport is gone” as the community entered flood watch late on Friday.

More follows.

Watch: Drone views of the Liard River’s breakup near its confluence with the Mackenzie River outside Fort Simpson.

Are you affected by the flooding?

Use this form to provide updates, photos, or video where you are to Cabin Radio. If you send a message to us, you’re granting us permission to publish the text, images, or video you send. You can also leave a phone number or email address (it’s optional) so one of our team can contact you. If you prefer, you can email the newsroom instead. Stay safe!

Your name

Your email

Your phone number

Your message

Your photos or video

