So you’re in isolation. Watch the Cabin Radio YouTube playlist

We know. Isolation seems sorta fun for a few days, then it rapidly gets tedious. We can’t magically change that, but we’ll do what we can to help.

Cabin Radio’s social media guru Luisa has constructed our So You’re In Isolation playlist – a mix of some of our best videos to distract you once you reach the end of Netflix, Prime, Crave, and the rest of the internet.

Head to Hay River and Whatì, go snowboarding at the Slush Cup, relive Extreme Winter Duck Racing, check out Cabin Dating, or see whether Wheeler or Ollie will triumph at the art of baking.

We’ll add more over the next week so keep checking back.