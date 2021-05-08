Watch: Family of Yellowknife fox kits comes out to play

Yellowknife’s red foxes and their kits are emerging. Cabin Radio has a prime viewing location for one of the city’s dens, and the kits are feeling playful.

Watch our footage – shot with a long lens from an indoor location, without disturbing the family – as the kits romp in the evening light now that spring has arrived.

If you have a fox family nearby, remember to leave them alone and don’t feed them (it’s illegal to do so). We’re hoping to follow this family throughout the summer as the kits grow up.