Few weekend developments in Yellowknife’s Covid-19 battle

There were virtually no updates on Yellowknife’s latest Covid-19 cluster from public health officials all weekend as hundreds of residents remained in strict isolation.

More than 1,000 people are considered contacts of the cluster, which began at the city’s NJ Macpherson School a week ago. Contacts have been told to follow an unusually strict form of isolation, remaining on their property for two weeks regardless of their vaccination status or whether they test negative for Covid-19.

On Saturday, the NWT’s chief public health officer said one additional case of Covid-19 had been identified in the city, bringing the territory’s total to 49 active cases among its residents plus four cases among non-residents. There was also one new probable case that awaited laboratory confirmation.

There was no update to those figures on Sunday. Nor were any new public exposure notifications issued at any point in the past two days.

The NWT government’s Covid-19 dashboard, which collates data related to the pandemic in the territory, is only updated on weekdays and had not changed since Friday.