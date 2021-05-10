Hay River back to ‘high alert’ as ice moves again

Ice has resumed moving through the Hay River, prompting the town to urge that residents remain “on high alert for risk of flooding.”

So far, Vale Island is the only area of Hay River under an evacuation order. That hasn’t changed since Friday. “We will lift the order as soon as it is safe for us to do so,” officials said last night. On Monday, residents were told to stay clear of the island.

Late on Monday morning, Chief April Martel of the neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation said she remained concerned for the reserve’s Old Village, where the ice had yet to break up.

“I’m still worried,” Martel said.

“We’re still on high alert here on the reserve, just in case, because we have a lot of low ground.

“I do have a lot of water flow in all the ditches behind the complex, by the school. I have a couple of roads washed out and it’s raining right now, so it doesn’t help anything. Other than that, we’re OK.

“It’s basically those back roads. A lot of people live along the river there and they’re starting to see water in their backyards.”

In a post to Facebook on Monday, the Town of Hay River reported “bank-to-bank ice flow” through the community after the river had spent much of the weekend jammed.

The night before, town officials spoke of their concern that “when the jam lets loose, we will see an influx of water that could cause some flooding in both the new town and Vale Island.”

An email from town officials continued: “Local levels are still very high, and some sites show record highs as far as depth is concerned.”

Sarah Sibley contributed reporting.