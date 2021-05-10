Next set of YK vaccine clinics opens for booking on Tuesday

Yellowknife residents will be able to book the next set of vaccine appointments – including those for teenagers – from 6pm on Tuesday, May 11.

The NWT health authority’s online booking system will open at that point for two clinics on Wednesday and a clinic on Thursday. You can access the booking system via this link.

Wednesday’s clinics will be for residents aged 12 to 17 who want the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. There will be two separate clinics that day: one for youth who are currently isolating and another for youth who aren’t isolating.

Thursday’s clinic will be for adults who want the Moderna vaccine (either their first or second dose).

If you’re isolating, you will need an exemption from the NWT’s chief public health officer to attend a clinic. Email the chief public health officer to secure an exemption.