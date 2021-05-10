Yellowknife outbreak adds two confirmed cases on Monday

Two more confirmed cases of Covid-19 related to Yellowknife’s NJ Macpherson School cluster were announced by the NWT government on Monday.

The two bring the cluster’s total to 51 active cases of the disease. There were also three probable cases reported, but those had yet to be confirmed by laboratory analysis.

Monday’s update means three new cluster cases have been confirmed since Friday. By contrast, dozens of cases were reported last week. Public health officials have sent more than 1,000 contacts of the cluster into strict isolation in a bid to contain the outbreak.

Nobody involved in the current cluster has required hospital treatment, the territorial government said.

Of the 51 confirmed cases, 47 involve children. The mean age of those infected is eight, according to NWT government data.

Sixty-five percent of the cluster’s cases have shown symptoms. The others were asymptomatic.

While individual results for each case have not been announced, the cluster is understood to involve the B117 or “UK variant” form of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19. The NWT government said that variant had turned up in testing associated with the cluster.

No new public exposure notifications were issued on Monday.