NWT’s public health emergency extended until May 25

On Tuesday, the NWT’s health minister extended the territory’s public health emergency through May 25.

The extension has been granted every two weeks since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Declaring an emergency grants the NWT’s chief public health officer expanded powers to combat the ongoing pandemic, such as implementing travel, isolation, and gathering restrictions.

Every two weeks, the NWT government marks the extension with a short public short notice.

The extensions are expected to continue for the foreseeable future, meaning restrictions will remain in place for months to come.