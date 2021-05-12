NJ Macpherson cluster adds two more cases on Wednesday

The NWT government said on Wednesday two more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in relation to Yellowknife’s latest outbreak, taking the cluster total to 63 cases.

Of the 63, 55 involve children aged under 18. Nobody has required hospital treatment. The cluster, centred on an outbreak at the city’s NJ Macpherson School, involves the B117 or “UK variant” of the virus responsible for Covid-19.

Two more cases are listed as probable but not yet confirmed through laboratory analysis.

Schools have been told they can reopen from Monday, May 17, though the decision to reopen will be left to individual school boards. They had earlier been closed by the NWT’s chief public health officer, Dr Kami Kandola, in an attempt to limit the growth of the outbreak.

Mandatory mask-wearing remains in effect in public indoor spaces in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson said there was so far “no end date” for the mask-wearing measure. Nor was it clear if measures restricting youth sports and recreation since the outbreak began would be relaxed in the near future.

There were no updates on Wednesday to the list of public exposure notifications related to the cluster.