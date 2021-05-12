Communications services disrupted across NWT

RCMP in the Northwest Territories say communications services have been disrupted across the territory, which could affect calls to 9-1-1 or local detachments.

In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said cellphone, long-distance calling, and landline services were either down or operating intermittently, affecting Yellowknife and most NWT communities.

The Town of Inuvik similarly issued a public notice about landline outages, advising residents to contact RCMP at (867) 620-0423 and the fire department at (867) 678-5378 in case of an emergency.

In Yellowknife, multiple businesses reported problems with their phone lines throughout Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from CBC Yukon, a representative from Northwestel indicated a fibre line had been cut. The company reportedly anticipated internet service would be down in some areas for at least two hours and cell service would be available but with limited bandwidth.

Cabin Radio was unable to reach a representative from Northwestel. A call to the company returned an audible error message that “all circuits are busy.”

On Monday, Northwestel told Cabin Radio there had been a separate disruption to broadband services in several satellite-served NWT communities. Service was restored by around 3:30pm that day.