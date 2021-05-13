Yellowknife appoints directors of public safety and planning

Jennifer Hunt-Poitras will become Yellowknife’s director of public safety from Monday, the city said in a news release on Thursday.

Hunt-Poitras joined the city as its manager of municipal enforcement last year. She was already acting in the role of public safety director, with overall responsibility for municipal enforcement alongside fire and ambulance services, dispatch, and emergency management.

The city said Hunt-Poitras – a lawyer, former CBC journalist, and former director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission – would bring “a vast skillset from a rich professional background” to the role.

She had been “instrumental in implementing the municipal enforcement division’s transition to community policing,” the city said. Prior to her arrival in the post, municipal enforcement had faced years of scrutiny in part related to allegations of mismanagement and bullying among staff.

Meanwhile, the City of Yellowknife’s new director of planning and development will be Charlsey White.

White, who also starts in the post on Monday, was formerly the director of planning for Ontario’s County of Haliburton.

County chief administrative officer Mike Rutter said last month he would “miss her jaunty attitude” after she resigned to take the Yellowknife position.

Greg Littlefair, the city’s building services manager, led Yellowknife’s planning division on an interim basis following the departure of director Nalini Naidoo in late 2019.

City manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett said in a statement she was “excited to welcome two highly skilled professionals” to the city’s leadership team.