Yellowknife facilities will reopen, programs resume on Monday

City of Yellowknife facilities will reopen and programs resume from Monday after closures related to a Covid-19 outbreak.

In a news release on Friday, the city said City Hall, the dump, and facilities like the swimming pool, multiplex and fieldhouse would all reopen with regular hours. (The full list of facility opening hours is on the city’s website.)

Regular bus services will also resume.

However, school gyms will remain closed to public use at the school boards’ request, the city said.

Masks remain mandatory in indoor public facilities and on public transit, as required by the chief public health officer. That order has yet to be lifted.