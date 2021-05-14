One new case on Friday takes Yellowknife Covid-19 cluster to 65

A cluster of Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife rose by one to 65 on Friday, the territorial government said in a news release.

Of the 65 cases associated with the NJ Macpherson School cluster, 38 remain active according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer. There were no new public exposure notifications.

One additional case is considered probable but not yet confirmed. So far, nobody associated with the cluster has needed hospital treatment.

One case also remains active at the Diavik diamond mine. Otherwise, there are no other active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT as of Friday evening.

North Slave schools are set to reopen on Monday after their closure two weeks ago in relation to the NJ Macpherson outbreak. However, there was confusion over what would happen at NJ Macpherson itself, whose principal said it may be in no position to reopen its doors in three days’ time.

The City of Yellowknife, meanwhile, said facilities would reopen and programs resume on Monday.