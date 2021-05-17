Accident disrupts traffic at Yellowknife intersection

An apparent collision near one of Yellowknife’s busier intersections was disrupting traffic on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said municipal enforcement officers were turning vehicles away from the scene, near the intersection between Highway 3 and Old Airport Road by the side of the Bristol Monument.

Images from the scene suggested the incident involved a van and a smaller vehicle. How the incident happened was not immediately clear, nor was it known if anyone had been injured.

Emergency responders were on the scene shortly before 4pm.

More follows.