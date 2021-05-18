Five candidates for chief in Behchokǫ̀ election

Clifford Daniels will run for re-election as Chief of Behchokǫ̀ against four challengers on June 14, 2021.

The list of nominees for next month’s election was posted online by the Tłı̨chǫ Government on Monday. Daniels’ four rivals for the position are Leon Lafferty, Cody Mantla, Rosa H Mantla, and Christopher Zoe.

Thirty-one people are standing for the 10 available councillor positions.

Meanwhile, three people are running for Chief of Gamètì. Incumbent David Wedawin will face challenges from Doreen Ann Arrowmaker and Frank Arrowmaker.

There are 12 candidates for Gamètì’s six councillor positions.

Details of the nominees in Wekweètì and Whatì, which are also due to hold elections on June 14, were not immediately available.