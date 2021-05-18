No new cases in YK cluster, 52 recovered, 17 still active

The NWT government said on Tuesday there were no new cases in Yellowknife’s Covid-19 outbreak over the past 24 hours.

The cluster centred on the city’s NJ Macpherson School remains at 69 cases. Of those, 52 have now recovered and 17 remain active. Fifty-nine of the 69 cases involved children aged under 18.

None of the 69 people testing positive for Covid-19 have required hospital treatment, the territory said. There were no new public exposure notifications.

A case at the Diavik diamond mine also remains active, meaning there are 18 active cases across the territory as a whole.

“If you were a contact at any exposure site, your isolation period has ended. We continue to recommend a Covid-19 test as you end isolation, but the test is not required,” the territory said of people who were contacts for prior exposure notifications but not themselves staff or students at NJ Macpherson School.

The school is set to reopen on Wednesday, two days after other North Slave schools. Its staff and students require a negative Covid-19 test before returning – an extra step that created concern over short-staffing, pushing back NJ Macpherson’s reopening date by two days.

There remains no change to guidance asking people to suspend all non-essential travel in and out of Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ̀. Mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public spaces remains in effect for those communities.