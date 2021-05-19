A Yellowknife ticket won $1 million on Tuesday’s MaxMillions

Go grab your lottery ticket and find a seat. A Yellowknife ticket scooped a million dollars in Tuesday’s MaxMillions draw according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s website.

Two million-dollar prizes were available on Tuesday. The lottery corporation’s website states a ticket bought in Yellowknife matched the numbers 15, 19, 23, 28, 33, 38, and 39.

The main Lotto Max $50-million jackpot was not won and carries over.

It’s not yet clear who the Yellowknife million-dollar winner is.

Winners of large lottery sums are obliged, as a condition of accepting their prize, to have their identity published. The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says this is done to demonstrate the integrity of the game and that many different players win the prizes available.

Winners currently have 12 months from the date of a draw to claim.

It’s almost exactly a year since a Yellowknife ticket won $55 million. That massive win, in the May 1, 2020 Lotto Max draw, was claimed by resident Laura Tutcho at the start of June.