Candidates announced for Whatì, Wekweètì elections

More candidates for upcoming elections in the Tłı̨chǫ have been announced. In Whatì, Alfonz Nitsiza is seeking re-election against challengers Mary Ann Jeremick’ca and Joseph Moosenose.

Fifteen people are standing for eight councillor positions. Meanwhile, two people are running for chief in Wekweètì: Adeline Football will challenge the incumbent Charlie Football.

There are currently three candidates for the four vacant councillor seats in Wekweètì. The nomination period for council has been extended until May 25.

Lists of nominees are being shared online by the Tłı̨chǫ Government. (See the lists for Behchokǫ̀, Gamèti, Whatì, and Wekweètì.)

Cabin Radio previously reported that five people are running for chief in Behchokǫ̀, while three candidates have come forward in Gamèti.

Elections will take place on June 14.