City releases dates for Yellowknife summer road work

Looking to avoid traffic cones and road closures this summer? The City of Yellowknife has released dates for upcoming road construction.

On Monday, city staff briefed councillors on construction work slated to take place across Yellowknife this summer – from paving and traffic light upgrades to park improvements and playgrounds.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the city set out starting dates for construction projects that could disrupt traffic.

Paving on Con Road from Rycon Drive to Con Place plus the installation of a curb, an asphalt pathway adjacent to the road, and street lighting upgrades will all begin during the week of May 24.

That same week, construction will start on the replacement of the water main, sanitary and storm sewer piping, and residential services on Hordal Road from Range Lake Road to Spence Road.

Work on School Draw Avenue from 44 to 46 Street, 54 Avenue from 49 Street to School Draw Avenue, and at Forrest Park will begin in late May and early June.

Finally, repairs to a 20-metre section of Moyle Drive in Niven Lake will begin in mid-June.

“The city thanks residents for their patience as the construction season gets under way and roads or lanes are closed temporarily to facilitate the work,” Wednesday’s update states.

“Please be attentive to road signs, reduce speeds in construction zones, and plan ahead when commuting as traffic delays can be expected in construction areas.”