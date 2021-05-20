NTPC president, CEO Noel Voykin leaves post

Noel Voykin is no longer the president and chief executive officer of the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

Voykin is now “pursuing other opportunities,” a spokesperson for the corporation confirmed to Cabin Radio on Thursday afternoon.

Voykin’s last day in the role was May 18.

The spokesperson stated that, since Voykin’s departure is a “personnel matter,” they would not provide additional information regarding why he left the role.

Cory Strang, the power corporation’s chief financial officer, is now the acting president and chief executive until the corporation’s board of directors “establishes a process for filling the position on a long-term basis.”

Voykin had held the role since April 2019.