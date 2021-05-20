No new cases in YK cluster, 12 active cases remain

The territory reported no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 connected to Yellowknife’s NJ Macpherson School cluster on Thursday, and said five cases have recovered.

In total, 58 of the 70 cases related to the NJ Macpherson outbreak have recovered, the territorial government said in a press release on Thursday, meaning 12 active cases remain. No one has needed hospital treatment.

In addition to the Yellowknife cluster, one active case of Covid-19 remains at the Diavik diamond mine.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said people must “remain vigilant at this time,” and “make wise choices about travel in and out of affected communities based on whether the travel is necessary.”

“Necessary travel,” like for medical appointments, between Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, Behchokǫ̀, and smaller communities is allowed at this time.

Kandola also said it is OK for NWT residents to take “recreational travel” over the long weekend, like traveling for camping, but said public health guidelines should still be followed.

“This is not considered travelling in and out of the communities,” she said, adding that “spending time in the NWT’s outdoors is very healthy.”