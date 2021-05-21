City ‘strongly’ discourages recreational use of government dock

Preparing for another summer of high water levels on Great Slave Lake, the City of Yellowknife says it’s taking safety precautions at Hank Koenen Park and the Yvonne Quick Heritage Wharf, commonly known as the government dock.

In a news release on Thursday, the city said the dock in Yellowknife’s Old Town will continue to be a working dock that’s accessible to commercial fishers and other licensed users.

The municipality said, however, that members of the public will be asked not to gather at the government dock due to the safety risks associated with high water levels.

The city said signage and additional precautions will be put in place at the park and dock to “strongly discourage the recreational use of these areas.”

Last summer and fall, Great Slave Lake’s water levels were the highest on record since monitoring began in the 1930s.

At the government dock, normally dry areas became submerged in calf-high water. Despite the hazards, some families used the dock as a makeshift splash park and paddlers took advantage of the high water levels.