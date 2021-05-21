One new case, four recover in NJ Macpherson cluster

The Northwest Territories government reported one new case of Covid-19 and four recovered cases connected to the NJ Macpherson School outbreak on Friday.

In total, 62 of the 71 cases in the Yellowknife cluster have recovered bringing the total number of active cases to nine. No one has needed hospital treatment.

This cluster involves the B117 variant or “UK variant” of the virus that causes Covid-19.

There is also still one active case of Covid-19 at the Ekati diamond mine, meaning there are a total of 10 active cases of Covid-19 in the territory.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said recreational travel, like heading to campsites over the long weekend, is encouraged but people should continue to follow public health orders and guidance.

Mask wearing remains mandatory in indoor public spaces in Yellowknife and Behchokǫ̀.