Power restored in Rae after power pole damaged

Power has been restored in the community of Rae after a vehicle “came into contact” with a power pole, causing an outage earlier in the morning.

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) said on Facebook that power had been restored but said “another outage will be required this afternoon to install a new pole to replace the one that was damaged this morning.”

Doug Prendergast, a spokesperson for NTPC, said earlier on Tuesday that crews were working to restore power and repair damage.

“The thinking was that it would be a couple of hours before power can be restored,” he said shortly before 10am.

Behchokǫ̀ Chief Clifford Daniels confirmed power was out in the community at the time.

Residents locally reported that the access road to Rae had been closed. The territorial government confirmed the road has since reopened.