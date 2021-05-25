NWT extends Covid-19 state of emergency into June

The state of emergency giving the NWT’s chief public health officer additional powers during the Covid-19 pandemic will now run into June at the earliest.

The declaration of an emergency allows Dr Kami Kandola to issue orders that restrict travel and gathering sizes while mandating isolation for returning travellers.

By law, the declaration must be renewed every two weeks or else it expires.

Issuing the latest in a 14-month line of renewals on Tuesday, the territory said the emergency would now continue until at least June 8 and was “required to continue to decisively respond” to the pandemic.

The state of emergency has been in place since mid-March 2020.