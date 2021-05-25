YK puts out call for performers this summer

The City of Yellowknife has put out a call for performers to entertain at this summer’s outdoor events.

Performers of all artforms are welcome to apply, including music, dance, poetry, and magic.

Events include Arts in the Park on Thursday evenings and Canada Day celebrations, as well as a new event called Arts in the Park Unplugged.

“This year we also welcome solo or duo artists interested in pursuing a more intimate, busking style performance,” said the city on its website of the Unplugged performances. “These smaller performances are expected to be hosted on the lawn over week-day lunch hours for a more relaxed feel.”

Compensation and technial support will be provided for Arts in the Park and the Canada Day event, while a small honoraria will be given to artists who participate in Arts in the Park Unplugged.

The city warned in a news release events could be changed “with little notice” as it continues to monitor the situation surrounding Covid-19.

Cases related to the Covid-19 outbreak at NJ Macpherson School continue to decline, with 62 of the 71 cases in the Yellowknife cluster having recovered and no one yet hospitalized.

Applications will be review in early June. Those interested can get more information on the City’s website, email events@yellowknife.ca, or call 920-5676.