Another day, another Yellowknife lottery win

Hot on the heels of a million-dollar ticket earlier this month, another significant lottery win has appeared in Yellowknife.

Saturday, May 22’s Western 649 draw turned up a $50,000 ticket bought in the territorial capital, according to the website of the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

The ticket matched five of the draw’s six numbers and the bonus. The main jackpot for matching all six numbers was not won.

The $50,000 win – the identity of the winner is not yet known – follows a million-dollar win for another Yellowknife ticket on Tuesday, May 18.

That MaxMillions ticket matched the numbers 15, 19, 23, 28, 33, 38, and 39 in the May 18 draw.

Winners of large lottery sums are obliged, as a condition of accepting their prize, to have their identity published. The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says this is done to demonstrate the integrity of the game and that many different players win the prizes available.

Winners currently have 12 months from the date of a draw to claim.

It’s a year since a Yellowknife ticket won $55 million. That massive win, in the May 1, 2020 Lotto Max draw, was claimed by resident Laura Tutcho at the start of June last year.