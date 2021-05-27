NWT Arts Council searches for three new members

The NWT Arts Council is looking for new council members to represent the Beaufort Delta, Sahtu, and Tłı̨chǫ regions.

The council is responsible for promoting arts in the territory and offers monetary support to artists through annual grants. It also serves as an advisory board to the GNWT, providing recommendations to the Minister of Education, Culture, and Employment on funding and arts-related policies.

The three open positions involve two-year terms starting September 1, according to a GNWT news release. Candidates must live in the region they represent and cannot apply if they or a spouse are currently receiving funding from the council.

Council members are expected to attend at least two meetings a year. Experience in and knowledge of the arts are considered assets.

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2021. Those interested in applying can send a letter of interest to culturefund@gov.nt.ca.