Inuvik police investigating sudden death

Police in Inuvik are investigating a sudden death after a woman was found unresponsive on Saturday evening, RCMP said in a short news release on Thursday.

According to RCMP, officers found the 47-year-old woman at a home in the town shortly before 7pm on Saturday, May 22. She was medevaced to Yellowknife but passed away the following day.

The woman was not identified and police did not say her death was necessarily suspicious.

“The NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Office of the Chief Coroner have begun an investigation. A post-mortem examination has been ordered,” RCMP said.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.”