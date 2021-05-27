Nursing student receives $20,000 for Indigenous health research

Yellowknife nursing student Samantha Morandin is this year’s recipient of the $20,000 Edets’seèhdzà Studentship Award.

Funded by Aurora College and research support group Hotıì ts’eeda – which announced the news on Thursday afternoon – the scholarship helps students to take part in Indigenous health research while studying.

It was first awarded in 2019 to nursing student Allison Forbes, who used the cash to work with Aurora Research Institute’s Dr Pertice Moffitt “on several projects to broaden her perspective on Indigenous and northern health and research.”

Edets’seèhdzà, the award name, means “stepping forward to challenge yourself” in the Tłı̨chǫ language.

Morandin, this year’s recipient, is a fourth-year nursing student at the college’s Yellowknife campus.

A news release issued on Thursday stated she is “committed to holistic healthcare and hopes to use this opportunity to learn more about Indigenous health, traditions, medicines, and ways of healing in order to provide superior, culturally safe nursing care.”

The release concluded: “Hotıì ts’eeda and Aurora College are pleased to congratulate Ms Morandin and look forward to seeing the results of her work on health and wellness research in the NWT.”