Minister to assign representative to oversee Tłı̨chǫ elections

Minister for Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna on Thursday said she would “commit to having a person work” to oversee the four Tłı̨chǫ elections scheduled for June 14.

At the NWT’s legislature, Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty asked Chinna if she would place a dedicated representative in the Tłı̨chǫ communities of Behchokǫ̀, Gamètì, Wekweètì, and Whatì in the leadup to this and future elections.

The purpose of the representative, said Lafferty, would be to oversee, witness, and sign off on the results. He said it would allow for a “more concise and clear” election process.

Chinna seemed at first to evade the question but later, in a follow-up answer, gave a firm commitment to assigning a representative.

Lafferty’s request came as a prolonged appeal holds up the final results of the Acho Dene Koe election in Fort Liard – an election beset by more than a year of delays.

The Monfwi MLA said August’s 100-year anniversary of the signing of Treaty 11 gives added significance to this year’s election.

Candidates have been announced for elections in all four Tłı̨chǫ communities. The Tłı̨chǫ government shared the list of nominees for Behchokǫ̀, Gamètì, Wekweètì, and Whatì online.

Five candidates, including incumbent Chief Clifford Daniels, are running for election in Behchokǫ̀. Incumbent Gamèti Chief David Wedawin will face two challengers. In Whatì, incumbent Chief Alfonz Nitsiza is seeking re-election against two challengers. Incumbent Wekweètì Chief Charlie Football will face just one.