Fort Simpson’s boil-water advisory is lifted

A boil-water advisory in Fort Simpson was lifted by the territorial government on Friday.

Residents whose homes are connected to piped water longer need to boil water for at least a minute before drinking it.

The advisory had been in place since May 17 because of muddy water related to spring breakup and flooding in the community.

No related illnesses were reported, the territory said.

The Department of Health and Social Services told residents and businesses to “flush their water supply” by doing the following:

Running all cold-water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before use;

Flushing and cleaning all water-using equipment, such as soda fountains, coffee makers and ice-making machines, for at least one minute;

Changing all point of use filters (tap mounted carbon filters, Brita filters, etc);

Flushing and cleaning all coffee machines;

Draining and flushing all ice-making machines;

Running water softeners through a regeneration cycle;

Draining and refilling hot water heaters; and

Draining and cleaning water-holding tanks.

Additional information can be found on the department’s website.

A separate boil-water advisory for Hay River and nearby communities remains in place.