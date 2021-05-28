Ottawa spends $4M on five NWT tourism projects

The federal government on Friday said it would invest $4 million to help NWT Tourism improve its marketing, support tourism in Hay River and Whatì, and assist two operators.

NWT Tourism, the industry body for the territory’s tour operators, will receive $2.7 million to do more research, bolster its domestic marketing to other Canadians, and modernize its website and digital platforms.

Hay River will receive $334,000 to develop tourism, while the Tłı̨chǫ Government is to receive $80,000 for three campsites along the La Martre River and a “revitalized” mechanized boat pull where the Marion River meets Marion Lake.

Ottawa will spend $700,000 helping renovations to Łútsël K’é’s Frontier Lodge and part-funding a new marketing strategy for Łútsël K’é as a gateway to Thaidene Nëné.

Canoe North Adventures will receive $100,000 to help establish a canoe outfitting and interpretive centre in Fort Simpson. The federal government said that would include a gallery to display the work of local artists and a section sharing Indigenous culture and traditions.

Michael McLeod, the NWT’s Liberal MP, said in a news release: “I’m looking forward to seeing businesses around the NWT welcome visitors again when restrictions start to lift. People will travel again and today’s investments will help our local tour operators and businesses be ready to greet them.”