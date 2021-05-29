RCMP offering online safety webinars for NWT parents

NWT RCMP are offering webinars on internet safety and digital literacy for parents next week in response to a “growing number of complaints across the North.”

In a news release on Friday, RCMP said their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has partnered with The White Hatter, an internet safety and digital literacy education specialist company based in British Columbia. The webinars are free and will include a live Q&A portion after the presentation.

“RCMP continue to see an increase in internet child exploitation offences across the territory,” Friday’s news release states. “The ICE unit wants to provide this education component to parents and caregivers to help equip them with knowledge and skills to pass on to their children.”

The first webinar, titled “Online sexual predation and exploitation: what is the threat and what can caregivers do to help minimize the risks,” will be held on June 2 from 7pm to 8:45pm.

The second webinar – “Social media safety and digital literacy for parents” – will take place on June 3 from 7pm to 9pm.

“This is a great opportunity for parents and caregivers in the North to gain important knowledge that will help to reduce the online risks to children,” Cpl Sandi Nischk, who is in charge of the ICE unit, said in a statement.

Anyone interested in attending the webinars is asked to email NTInformation@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. The webinars are limited to NWT residents. There are 900 spots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those unable to attend the webinars live, a recorded version of the presentations will be available afterward.