Aklavik evacuates Elders and vulnerable over flood risk

Aklavik evacuated Elders and vulnerable residents to Inuvik on Friday as the community warned of a “possible flood due to ice jams on the Mackenzie River.”

Water levels in the community were just over 15 metres, Mayor Andrew Charlie told the CBC on Friday – around a metre lower than the level set when Aklavik flooded in 2006.

In a statement posted online, the hamlet – which lies in the Mackenzie Delta as the river reaches the Arctic Ocean – said staff would move to 24-hour flood watch this weekend.

Residents were urge to “be prepared and listen in to the radio station,” and asked to conserve water.

Aklavik, some 50 km south of the Arctic coast, is one of the last communities to face a flooding threat as ice on the Mackenzie River breaks up each spring.

This year has proved one of the worst for flooding in the NWT in living memory.

Hay River’s Vale Island, the entirety of Jean Marie River, and much of Fort Simpson’s island have flooded and forced evacuations, while some homes in Fort Good Hope were partly submerged earlier this week.