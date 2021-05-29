Aklavik moves to state of emergency over flooding

The Mackenzie Delta hamlet of Aklavik declared a state of emergency due to the risk of flooding, triggering a broader-scale evacuation of residents to nearby Inuvik.

On Friday, the community began evacuating Elders and vulnerable residents to Inuvik over the concern that ice jams on the Mackenzie River could push water levels higher.

That now expands to a voluntary evacuation of anyone affected by the floodwater, which has begun to breach the road leading to the community’s dump.

“We’re going to be evacuating people early in the morning,” Mayor Andrew Charlie said late on Saturday. “We’ve lost the road to the dump and the water is quite high.

“I guess we’re going to start with mothers and small children and then we’ll go from there.”

Water is said to have risen to within a metre of the level set when Aklavik experienced its last major flood, in 2006.

The hamlet – which lies in the Mackenzie Delta as the river reaches the Arctic Ocean – says staff are on a 24-hour flood watch.

Residents are told to “be prepared and listen in to the radio station,” and asked to conserve water.

Aklavik, some 50 km south of the Arctic coast, is one of the last communities to face a flooding threat as ice on the Mackenzie River breaks up each spring.

This year has proved one of the worst for flooding in the NWT in living memory.

Hay River’s Vale Island, the entirety of Jean Marie River, and much of Fort Simpson’s island have flooded and forced evacuations, while some homes in Fort Good Hope were partly submerged earlier this week.