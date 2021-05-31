Early NWT campground bookings up 15 percent on 2020

After one week of campground bookings at NWT territorial parks in early May, more than 3,700 overnight campsite reservations had already been made.

That’s up 15 percent from last year’s numbers, which were record-breaking at the time, the territorial government says. Of the 3,763 bookings made during the first week, 1,341 were for Yellowknife’s Fred Henne campground.

The territory says it gave away 1,829 one-night free camping vouchers to everyone who booked at least five consecutive nights of camping.

Unlike in recent years, the NWT Parks website didn’t crash when reservations opened – but a number of campsites were double-booked on the same dates through the online booking system.

Drew Williams, a spokesperson for the Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment, which runs NWT Parks, said in total there were 45 double-bookings.

“It happens when you have that level of rush,” he wrote. “They will all be accommodated – 20 already have – [and] it doesn’t change the overall number of reservations.”

Twelve reservations at the Fort Simpson Territorial Park had to be cancelled and reimbursed due to flooding and emergency evacuations in the community. The park will be closed until further notice.