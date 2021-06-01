YK, Behchokǫ̀ travel advice lifted, mask rule stays for now

The NWT government has lifted a warning for people to avoid non-essential travel into or out of Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Dettah, and Ndilǫ, but mandatory mask-wearing rules stay for now.

Since the start of last month’s Covid-19 outbreak in Yellowknife, residents of the communities have been ordered to wear masks in indoor public spaces. On Monday, the territory said that order remains in place “and will continue to be in place until the end of the school year at least.”

The NWT dropped its warning on travel in the North Slave as the last person infected as part of last month’s outbreak recovered. Their recovery was confirmed to Cabin Radio by the territorial government late on Monday.

An outbreak has been declared at the Ekati diamond mine, where three cases have been confirmed. Another case is active at the Diavik diamond mine. Beyond that, there are currently no active cases of Covid-19 in NWT communities.

A document outlining how the NWT plans to loosen pandemic restrictions in the coming months is due to be published next week, having been delayed by more than a month – owing largely to May’s outbreak.