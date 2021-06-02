Downtown Yellowknife lot taped off over reported stabbing

Police cordoned off a downtown Yellowknife lot on Wednesday afternoon following a reported stabbing in the area.

One individual was understood to have been taken by ambulance to Stanton Territorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Little detail was available regarding what had taken place.

Three RCMP vehicles were at the scene – the vacant lot at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and 50 Street, next to Centre Square Mall – as of 4pm on Wednesday. Officers could be seen interviewing people in the vicinity.

RCMP have been approached for comment.

More follows.