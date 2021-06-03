Severe storm watch issued for Fort Smith, Fort Resolution

Federal forecasters have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Alberta-NWT border, Fort Smith, Fort Resolution, and Highway 6.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada said: “Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.”

Storms could become severe late on Thursday afternoon and into the evening, forecasters said, adding “intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

An earlier storm watch issued for Hay River has since been lifted.

The North Slave and Dehcho also have a chance of some storm activity on Thursday evening.