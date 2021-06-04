Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty set to resign on Friday

Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty is to resign on Friday, he told CKLB Tłı̨chǫ host Mary Rose Blackduck in an interview published on Thursday.

Lafferty told Blackduck his future plans influenced his decision to leave, particularly the opportunity to run for the position of Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief later this year.

Lafferty was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in a July 2005 by-election. He was re-elected in 2007 and 2011 and was then acclaimed in 2015 and 2019.

In the 17th Legislative Assembly, from 2011 to 2015, Lafferty was the deputy premier and education minister. From 2015 to 2019 he served as Speaker of the House.

Lafferty was one of four candidates hoping to become Premier of the NWT in 2019 before MLAs ultimately selected Caroline Cochrane.

Lafferty could not be reached for comment on Thursday.