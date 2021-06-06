48-hour short film challenge coming to the NWT next weekend

A new event that challenges filmmakers to produce a four-minute short film in less than 48 hours is coming to the Northwest Territories.

The National 48 Hour Short Film Challenge will see teams write, shoot, direct, score, edit, and finish a short film within the given timeframe of 48 hours.

Teams or individuals can enter the competition which is set to begin June 11 at 5pm and ends on June 13 at 5pm.

Key requirements for entries – such as elements and techniques that must be incorporated into films – will be released to participants by email at 5pm on June 11 to ensure all teams start at the same time.

Films that are submitted by the deadline will be screened locally. Each participating province and territory will have its top two films sent to the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto to be screened in March 2022.

Western Arctic Moving Pictures (Wamp) is coordinating the event in the NWT.

There is a registration fee of $50 and a few other requirements teams or individuals will have to meet throughout the process.

Winners of the northern event will be awarded with NWT Film Commission swag, Wamp swag, and “Wamp bucks” – which can be redeemed at Wamp for equipment rental and other services.