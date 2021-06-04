Cynthia White appointed Fort Smith’s new SAO

Cynthia White was appointed Fort Smith’s new senior administrative (SAO) officer in late May.

White replaces Keith Morrison, who is remaining in town and opening a consulting business.

“I’m really excited to be in the role,” White said. “I’m really excited to serve the people of the community. I recognize that I’m on the land of the Salt River First Nation, the Smith’s Landing First Nation and the NWT Métis and my goal is to serve the whole community to the best of my ability.”

White has lived in Fort Smith for nine and a half years. She has spent over eight of those years with the town, working as the community services program coordinator, director of community services, and assistant senior administrative officer.

Highlights from her work include taking management of the library and developing a day care centre.

“I think I’ve been moving toward [this role],” White said of her new position. “Our former SAO Keith Morrison was a great mentor, and really supported my development with the organization, so I felt like it was a challenge I could take on and be successful.”

What’s next for the new SAO?

“We need to finish our recreation centre retrofits … that’s a big project that needs to get done in the next year or so,” White said.

“Otherwise, just continuing to develop a strong workforce with the Town of Fort Smith to provide the best services for the community and advancing our downtown development plan and consulting with with the community around, revamping Conibear Park to be performance space.”