Deninu Kųę́ First Nation getting $60K to monitor fishing

The federal government says it is providing $60,000 to the Deninu Kųę́ First Nation to monitor harvesting activities in high-traffic areas of Resolution Bay to prevent overfishing and irresponsible tourism.

On Thursday, the federal government announced $600,000 in funding for 10 new initiatives under the Indigenous Guardians Pilot program. It said these projects will allow First Nations to monitor ecological health, maintain cultural sites, protect sensitive areas and species, and create jobs.

The NWT First Nation said under its one-year project, guardians will continue their presence as stewards of the lake and educate travellers and community members about the cultural importance of the area.

“From coast to coast, the conservation efforts of Indigenous Guardians are keeping our environment protected for future generations,” NWT MP Michael McLeod said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the great work that will be made possible with this investment.”

The successful guardian programs were chosen by a joint working group of First Nations experts and federal representatives.

According to the federal government, the Indigenous Guardians Pilot has invested a total of $20.7 million in more than 80 community-based initiatives across Canada.