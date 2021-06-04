Crews work to suppress lightning-caused fire in the Dehcho

Fire crews are working to suppress a lightning-caused fire approximately 70 kilometres northwest of Fort Simpson.

The territorial government reported the “out-of-control” fire on Friday afternoon, saying it is affecting around 12.89 square kilometres at this time.

According to the government, the fire was discovered overnight near Ndulee Crossing and is currently being pushed by winds towards the Mackenzie River.

There are no immediate concerns about property, cabins or other infrastructure in the area due to the wildfire. Fire crews are closely monitoring the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Optic Line, located eight kilometres northeast; Enbridge pump stations, located 15 kilometres southeast and 10 kilometres west; and cabins along the highway.

There have been a total of three fires in the NWT this season. The previous two fires have been extinguished and were so small that they did not contribute to the territory’s records of the area burned.

Fire danger in the Beaufort Delta, South Slave and Sahtu regions is currently rated low, while the fire danger is rated low-to-moderate in the South Slave. Fire danger is currently rated moderate-to-high in the Dehcho but is expected to drop to low by Sunday.