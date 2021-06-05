Vehicle fire extinguished outside YK dealership

A vehicle that caught fire in the parking lot outside Yellowknife Motors was extinguished by firefighters on Saturday morning.

According to general manager Aaron Wall, a customer’s vehicle caught fire outside the dealership on Old Airport Road around 9:30am.

Wall said he immediately called the fire department and made sure all staff were a safe distance away from the fire. Firefighters showed up quickly and extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving, he said.

No one was injured in the incident.

“We’ve never had a fire before. So it’s very unusual,” he told Cabin Radio.

Wall said the cause of the fire and resulting damages are under investigation.

The City of Yellowknife’s fire division could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.