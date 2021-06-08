Investigations ‘close four drug-related files’ in Yellowknife

Investigations in the past month resulted in charges against six people and closed four drug-related files, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Among the arrests, police said a 27-year-old wanted in connection with a woman’s fentanyl overdose was charged after what RCMP described as a months-long investigation.

Byron Bibby, of Yellowknife, is accused of selling fentanyl to the woman in question. RCMP said he will appear in court on July 8 regarding three charges related to drug trafficking and a fourth of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

Earlier in the month, police said, a search of a Yellowknife apartment on May 3 resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Bereket Habteselassie and 34-year-old Brennan Topilikon. The two are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, while Habteselassie is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Two days later, RCMP said, a search of another downtown apartment saw 27-year-old Destiny Rabesca and 29-year-old Felicia Rogers charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

On May 20, police say they charged 28-year-old Justin Barnet with trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

While RCMP consider the files closed from a policing perspective, the same does not apply to the consequent prosecutions of those involved. No allegations have so far been proven in court.

“Drug trafficking continues to have a detrimental impact on our community. It’s important to remember that this not only negatively affects those with addictions, but their families, friends, and many others,” said Yellowknife’s detachment commander, Insp Dyson Smith, in a statement.

Smith said RCMP in the city “remain committed to disrupting this activity.”