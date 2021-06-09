Boil-water advisory issued for Behchokǫ̀

The NWT government has issued a boil-water advisory in Behchokǫ̀ after a “mechanical issue” at the local water treatment plant resulted in turbid water being distributed.

The Department of Health and Social Services released a public health advisory on Wednesday afternoon, stressing it was for “precautionary reasons only.” It warned residents of the Tłı̨chǫ community to boil water for at least one minute before drinking.

This includes water used to wash produce, prepare food or baby formulas, or make ice cubes and beverages. The authority is also advising residents not to drink from public water fountains and said Brita-style water filters are not a safe alternative to boiling as they do not disinfect the water.

Water from taps can still be used for bathing.

No illnesses associated with the drinking water have been reported so far.

The territory’s chief environmental health officer, Peter Workman, will continue to monitor the situation alongside the community government, according to the advisory.