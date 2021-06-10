Pool in Norman Wells to stay closed for second year in a row

The public pool in Norman Wells will stay shut for a second year in a row after an inspection revealed major fixes to the facility are required.

The pool is typically open between June and August every year. However, it stayed closed last summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an update posted to the town’s website, staff said early results from a facility assessment carried out during that shutdown show the pool’s drainage system needs “a fair amount of work.”

“Considering this, and the other issues that will be brought forth by the engineering team, we do not anticipate the pool to be open this season,” the update reads.

“We need to take the appropriate steps to repair the facility, rather than rush and patchwork it and cause more damage and put more money into the building.

“By properly planning and assessing, we can invest the right amount into the facility to keep it open for future pool seasons to come.”

The town said it will instead look to host events at the nearby Jackfish Lake Park this summer.