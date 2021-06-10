Advertisement.

Beaufort Delta
Health

NWT issues boil-water advisory for Sachs Harbour

A file photo of running water. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

The NWT’s chief environmental health officer is advising all residents in Sachs Harbour to boil their drinking water for at least one minute.

In a news release on Wednesday night, the NWT government said the precautionary advisory is due to higher-than-normal turbidity in the hamlet’s drinking water. 

The territorial government issued the public health advisory just hours after issuing a similar boil-water advisory for Behchokǫ̀

The territories chief environmental health officer and community officials will continue to monitor the situation in both communities and provide updates when the advisories are lifted.

